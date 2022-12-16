Judge prevents Biden from ending ‘Remain in Mexico’ immigration policy

EL PASO, Texas -

Earlier this summer, the supreme court ruled that the Biden administration had the authority to end the trump-era program. But the justices sent the case back to the texas court to decide whether the original memo complied with administrative law.

The court decided to put things on pause while litigation around the memo continues. The action marks another setback in Biden's efforts to end the trump policy that sends certain migrants back to Mexico instead of detaining them. In some scenarios, the non-Mexican migrants could be released into the u-s while their immigration proceedings play out in court.

The ruling on "Remain in Mexico" which is formally known as migrant protection protocols are separate from title 42.

Title 42, is a health order that gives immigration officials the power to quickly expel asylum seekers. That health directive is set to expire next week.