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El Paso

2 shepherd-mix puppies looking for forever home on National Adoption Week

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Published 4:01 PM

This week, the Humane Society of El Paso will be taking animals to PetSmart locations all over El Paso.

Customers will have the opportunity to meet and fall in love with the animals while making triple the impact.

Not only are they giving their new pet a home, but they’re also helping another animal who will take over that pet’s kennel and PetSmart will donate grant money to the shelter with every adoption.

On Tuesday, Emma and Charlotte joined ABC-7 at Noon to show off their cuteness.

They will be available for adoption from 3:00 p.m. –7:00 p.m. at PetSmart on Montana.

Emma and Charlotte are 8-week-old shepherd mix puppies who have been under HSEP's care for 4 weeks.

They are playful, cuddly, and ready to go to a forever home.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

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Nicole Ardila

Nicole Ardila is a multimedia journalist.

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