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Person in hospital after driver crashes into El Paso Zoo fence, bus stop

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 3:32 PM
Published 3:25 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person is in the hospital after crashing a bus stop and the El Paso Zoo's fence in South-Central El Paso Wednesday, according to the El Paso Fire Department.

Just after noon, a driver lost control of their vehicle and hit the structure of a Sun Metro bus stop, EPFD said. The driver then drove into a fence at the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens.

The damaged bus stop structure in front of the El Paso Zoo.
(Courtesy: KVIA)

EPFD said one person had a minor injury and went to a hospital.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso
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Gabrielle Lopez

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