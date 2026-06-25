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El Paso

Fire burns in Segundo Barrio home’s attic

KVIA
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Published 5:56 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A house caught fire in the Segundo Barrio neighborhood Thursday, according to the El Paso Fire Department.

Firefighters knew about the fire at 2:45 p.m. Thirteen fire department units helped, according to EPFD. They controlled the fire within 25 minutes.

It happened at a house on S Ochoa Street between the intersections of 3rd and 5th Avenue, according to the fire department.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire, which was mostly in the attic, according to EPFD. The attic kept it from spreading to nearby structures.

EPFD didn't report any injuries.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso
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segundo barrio

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Gabrielle Lopez

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