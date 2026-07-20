Skip to Content
El Paso

El Paso police investigate woman’s unattended death in Segundo Barrio

KVIA/File
By
New
Published 3:17 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department's Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating the death of a woman in her 70s, Detective Judy Oviedo confirmed with ABC-7 Monday.

According to Detective Oviedo, police received an unattended death report at the 900 block of E 9th Avenue in Segundo Barrio. Police responded Sunday at 5:05 p.m.

Police called out CAP for further investigation. Detective Oviedo said no foul play is suspected.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.