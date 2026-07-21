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El Paso City Council to discuss cellphone ban for members during meetings

Heriberto Perez, KVIA.
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New
Published 11:38 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – El Paso City Council District 7 Representative Lily Limón will propose a ban on cellphones and electronic devices on the dais during work sessions and council meetings. The council is expected to vote on the ordinance Tuesday.

The proposal comes after community members expressed frustrations during public comment. People said they felt disrespected as mayor and council were not paying attention to the speakers because they were focused on their phones, according to the item.

D7 - ASF use of cellphones and electronic devicesDownload

The City of El Paso Code of Conduct said during public meetings, council members must "practice civility, professionalism, and decorum during discussions and debate."

It also says council members must be respectful of everyone's time.

The item said council members being on their phones is a "clear violation of the Open Meetings Act and goes against our rules of conduct."

Article Topic Follows: El Paso
el paso city council
Lily Limon

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