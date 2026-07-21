El Paso McDonald’s manager wins trip to FIFA World Cup final

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Out of thousands of McDonald's workers in the U.S., one lucky general manger from El Paso got to see Spain claim its second World Cup victory Sunday in New Jersey.

Teresa Castillo is a general manager at the McDonald's on Dyer Street and Fred Wilson Avenue in Northeast El Paso. She said her boss' boss nominated her for the experience because of her location's performance.

She said she didn't even know she was in the contest!

"It's like something that you could only dream about," Castillo told ABC-7. "I'm still excited. I had so much fun over there."

Four general managers got to explore the New York City area for four days, according to Castillo.

Castillo got to see the FIFA World Cup winner's trophy during her trip.

(Courtesy: Teresa Castillo)

Outside the New York New Jersey Stadium, which is where the final World Cup match took place, Castillo got to ride around in a limo, meal reservations and even a cruise.

Castillo said she rooted for Argentina at the match. Despite the team's loss, she said experiencing the match in person made her beyond grateful.

"It's nothing compared to looking at it in the TV. It's so loud," she said. " It's a lifetime experience that I will never forget."

Castillo rooting for Argentina during the final World Cup match in New Jersey.

(Courtesy: Teresa Castillo)

Castillo said after learning McDonald's offered the trip, she became motivated to be better. She suggested others keep working because one day, "it will all come back in a great way."