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El Paso

Neighbors upset over trees cut down at Album Park

KVIA
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Published 10:58 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Neighbors around Album Park in East El Paso are upset trees were cut down on Thursday.

Some residents reached out to ABC-7 and said they were "not told this was going to happen."

ABC-7 reached out to the City of El Paso's Park and Recreation Department to find out why the trees are being cut.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso
Album Park
El Paso Parks and Recreation

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Lauren Bly

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