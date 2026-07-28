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El Paso

City of El Paso earns national award for procurement

KVIA
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Published 12:17 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tuesday, the City of El Paso said its Purchasing & Strategic Sourcing Department received a national honor for the 12th year. The 2026 Achievement of Excellence in Procurement (AEP) Award recognizes public agencies demonstrating high standards in how public bodies purchase goods, services and construction works.

The Purchasing & Strategic Sourcing Department's responsibilities include helping suppliers do business with the City of El Paso and talks between suppliers and the city.

Each year, the National Procurement Institute honors organizations from the U.S. and Canada, according to the city.

Award recipients go through an evaluation process that looks at performance, innovation, leadership, productivity and other measures, the city said.

"This award reflects the exceptional work our Purchasing & Strategic Sourcing team delivers every day," said Deputy City Manager Nicole Cote in a statement. "Receiving this national recognition speaks to the department's unwavering commitment to integrity, innovation, and continuous improvement."

The city said it was among a select group of public agencies to receive the distinction this year.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso
City of El Paso
National Procurement Institute

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