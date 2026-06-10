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Firefighters put out Sunland Park house fire

Doña Ana County
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Published 11:05 AM

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KVIA) -- Doña Ana Fire Rescue and Sunland Park firefighters put out a house fire Wednesday in Sunland Park.

A garage in a house on the 900 block of Nickel Hill Avenue caught fire, according to the county. The house is in a nighborhood off Pete Domenici Boulevard.

Firefighters got there just before 1:30 a.m. They contained the fire to the garage and brought it under control within five minutes, the county said.

Nobody was injured, according to the county. The cause is unknown and under investigation.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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