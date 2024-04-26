“Masked rider” from El Paso reveals her identity

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Before Texas Tech football games, a masked rider thunders out onto the field on horseback, and gets the crowd on their feet. For the past year, that rider has been El Pasoan and Texas Tech senior Lauren Bloss. She says in Lubbock, everyone knows and loves the masked rider. For her, hearing the roar of the crowd and galloping onto the field is something she wanted to do the very first time she saw a masked rider.

It's a huge responsibility. Lauren and Centennial Champion made more than 350 appearances last year, and she cared for, fed and exercised the horse daily.

Lauren grew up around horses, and was riding before her feet could reach the stirrups. She began competing at the age of 12, and was even on the Texas Tech Equestrian team.

She worked hard for the title of Masked Rider, going through the intense tryout process twice. The job is much more than game appearances.

"When she was named masked rider we thought, Oh that's great! We knew it was a big deal but we didn't realize what a big deal it was. It's overwhelming and exciting just to be a part of it," says Lauren's father Leigh Bloss. He says it's in her genes. "My mother is 96 and she's been doing it 50 years. ," Leigh adds.

As Lauren's year comes to a close, she says she'll miss the job, but she's excited about the future. She'll continue to work with horses, using equine therapy to help people who have experienced traumatic events.