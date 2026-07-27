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How ‘Traffic Management Project’ closures impact a Sunland Park neighborhood

Kym Hemley
By
Updated
today at 5:22 PM
Published 4:55 PM

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KVIA) -- For many residents of the Borderland, the line separating El Paso's West side and Sunland Park, New Mexico, is one that is more understood and less identifiable. For a neighborhood that resides in both places along the state line, a traffic conundrum could be on the horizon.

According to Kym Hemley, a lifelong West El Paso and Sunland Park resident, said blockades that have been in place since June at three different places along Frontera Street. She said the closures caused a negative stir in her community.

"I grew up on the street," Hemley said. "I used to run down from Frontera to the Rio Grande all my life...the community is activated."

ABC-7 reached out to the City of Sunland Park comment.

Hemley plans to speak on behalf of her neighbors, as they hope to present their concerns at Tuesday's Sunland Park City Council budget meeting.

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