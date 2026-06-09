Fort Bliss named best installation in the US Army

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Monday, Fort Bliss announced it has been named as the best installation in the U.S. Army.

As part of the recognition, Fort Bliss earned the 2026 Commander in Chief's Annual Award for Installation Excellence.

Out of 104 Army Garrisons around the world, Fort Bliss won under 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss Commanding General Maj. Gen. Curtis D. Taylor and Garrison Commander Col. Michael V. Soyka, the installation said.

Col. Soyka said President Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth choose the winners for the Commander in Chief's award.

"The big heavy lifting for us is done by the Department of Army Civilians. They do an amazing job every day running this giant installation," Sol. Soyka said.

Criteria for the award looks over garrisons' services, including security, safety and maintenance, he said.

"El Paso was just named the best big city to live in," he said. "You also have the best garrison in the United States Army across the entire world all in one place."

Col. Soyka said the recognitions can help recruit more people into the Army.