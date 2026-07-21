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Army sergeant killed in Iraq during drone detonation: DOW

United States Department of War
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Published 10:03 AM

(KVIA) -- Tuesday, the U.S. Department of War announced the death of an active-duty soldier in Iraq. The DOW said 30-year-old Sergeant Michael Emmanuel Swinton was killed during a controlled detonation of a downed one-way unmanned aerial system on July 19.

Sgt. Swinton was from Fayetteville, North Carolina, and was assigned to D Battery, 2nd Battalion, 55th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Article Topic Follows: Military
Iraq
U.S. Department of War

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Gabrielle Lopez

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