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El Pasoan earns Mexican Border Defense Medal at the Pentagon

U.S. Department of War
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Published 3:28 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth awarded an Irvin High School graduate with the Mexican Border Defense Medal Monday. The recognition looks at the dedication, service and commitment of troops involved in border security operations.

At the Pentagon, Sergeant First Class Christian Hidalgo received the medal was one of 50 U.S. service members to receive the honor.

According to the Department of War, the Mexican Border Defense Medal was established in August 2025, but the medal itself isn't new. It's a replica of the Mexican Border Service Medal from 1918.

This year, medal recipients included 14 Marines, one sailor and 35 soldiers, the DOW said.

While three officials dressed service members with the medals, Hegseth himself gave Hidalgo his.

Sgt. First Class Christian Hidalgo (middle) gets his Mexican Border Defense Metal at the Pentagon. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is behind him.
(Courtesy: U.S. Department of War)

"From day one, operationally, this department, this building, these services rushed, surged down to the border to stop the invasion of our southern border, which is truly what it was," Hegseth said.

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