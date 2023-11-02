Doña Ana County official pleased with early voting numbers ahead of Nov. 7 election

LAS CRUCES,New Mexico (KVIA) - Las Cruces voters are preparing to usher in new leaders.

The next regularly scheduled Municipal Election is Tuesday, November 7. And the following positions will be up for election:

Mayor

District 1 Councilor

District 2 Councilor

District 4 Councilor

Municipal Judge

Absentee and early voting began on Oct. 10, 2023, and ABC-7 spoke with the Doña Ana County Clerk to see how it's going.

"We've actually seen really robust numbers, which we are thrilled about," said Amanda Lòpez Askin.

"As of Tuesday, we have approximately 1500, and that includes a little over 1100 returned absentee ballots. And we still have approximately 2500 absentee ballots that are outstanding. So we expect most of those to come in," she said.

Lòpez Askin added that there are some legislative changes in this election as well.

"I really want to highlight that we actually must be completely done by 11. And that doesn't mean done with the results. That means we have to stop working at 11. That is by statute, that is by mandate 11 p.m. on November the 7th. So we always hope that we have all the results in, and all results are always unofficial until they are certified at a statewide level," she said.

November 7 will be the last day for same-day voter registration. And absentee ballots must be turned in by 7 p.m. to be counted.

There are secure absentee ballot drop boxes at the County Government Center, City Hall, Corbett Center, Sonoma Ranch Elementary School (4201 Northrise Drive) and Mesilla Town Hall (2231 Avenida de Mesilla).