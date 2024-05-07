Skip to Content
AP-National

Pakistan’s military says recent suicide attack that killed 5 Chinese was planned in Afghanistan

By
Published 6:18 AM

By MUNIR AHMED
Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says a suicide bombing that killed five Chinese engineers and a Pakistani driver in March was planned in neighboring Afghanistan and that the bomber was an Afghan citizen. The army spokesman says four men behind the attack in Bisham, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, have been been arrested. The spokesman says the attack that killed the Chinese engineers, who were working on Pakistan’s biggest Dasu Dam, was an attempt to harm friendship between Pakistan and China. There is no immediate comment from the Afghan Taliban government, which has previously denied allegations of giving sanctuary to militants carrying out attacks in other countries.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content