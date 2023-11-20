Las Cruces Police investigating deadly crash involving stolen vehicle

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police say they are still gathering information after a woman was killed over the weekend in a crash at Young Park. Police say she was riding in a stolen vehicle with three teenagers.

Police say it all started Saturday morning, when the owner of the Hyundai Tucson contacted police to report it stolen.

Police say at three separate times during the day, LCPD officers spotted the stolen Hyundai and attempted traffic stops on the SUV. They say each time, the driver failed to stop for police and officers declined to engage in a pursuit.

Then close to midnight, police say the owner of the vehicle happened to spot her SUV at Young Park. She called police and tried to confront the youths, when they sped away and onto Walnut Street.

Police say the vehicle re-entered the parking lot and started following the owner, who was on foot. That's when the driver of the stolen vehicle once again accelerated but, this time, struck a curb during a turn and rolled over.

Police say the 20-year-old woman, identified as Leilani Solis, was ejected during the rollover and the vehicle came to a rest on top of her. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 16-year-old driver and two 15-year-old passengers, all boys, ran away after the crash. Police located the driver and one of the 15-year-olds and took them into custody. The second 15-year-old passenger has not yet been located.

Officers charged the 16-year-old driver with homicide by vehicle, two counts of child abuse, three counts of aggravated fleeing from an officer, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, failure to report a crash, failure to render aid, criminal damage to property, and receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle.

They booked the 16-year-old into the juvenile section of the Dona Ana County Detention Center. He is not being identified due to his age.