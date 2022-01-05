Bernalillo County reports suspected ransomware attack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Bernalillo County says it has discovered a suspected ransomware attack directed at its computer systems, prompting the county government to take affected systems offline and to close most county buildings to the public on Wednesday. According to a county statement, public safety agencies such as the sheriff’s office and the fire and rescue department were operating normally by using unspecified “”backup contingencies” but the county jail canceled inmate visits Wednesday. County spokesman Tom Thorpe said the suspected attack meant that county officials couldn’t access the affected systems. Thorpe said he was unaware of any demand being received in connection with the suspected attack.