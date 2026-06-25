World’s Largest Swimming Lesson teaches families to swim safely at Wet ‘N’ Wild Waterworld

ANTHONY, Texas (KVIA) -- Wet 'N' Wild Water World has hosted Borderland families to splash around and cool off, but the park will also hosted the 17th Annual World's Largest Swimming Lesson (WLSL) Thursday.

The City of El Paso's Parks and Recreation Department partnered with the Drowning Prevention Coalition of El Paso to host the the massive swimming lesson. It's an effort to teach hundreds of kids and grownups basic swimming safety.

WLSL started in 2011 and taught more than 3,000 swimmers since its debut, Wet 'N' Wild said.

It's not just a local effort, though.

Chandra Edwards-Cottingham, the water park's president, said WLSL is part of the World Water Park Association and involves people around the globe.

"As summer heats up and families plan their 4th of July activities, this free lesson gives them access to critical water safety skills right when they need them the most." Edwards-Cottingham said.

According to Wet 'N' Wild, drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1-4. The July 4th weekend constantly sees a rise in water-related accidents, the water park said.

However, it said swim lessons can reduce drowning risk by 88 percent.

At the WLSL, swimmers learn basic skills like floating, kicking and even opening their eyes underwater, the water park said.

"Kids who learn how to swim by the third grade have a skill that will last them a lifetime," Edwards-Cottingham said.

She said even teaching a baby how to turn so their belly faces up in the water is a vital skill.

For the WLSL, Edwards-Cottingham said children as little as 3 years old can participate in the free lesson.

The lessons don't apply to just swimming. Since last year's event, parents have been learning how to help someone who's been submerged under water with CPR, according to Edwards-Cottingham.

Sergio Quintero, who registered his daughter for the WLSL, said the lessons not only help children understand the importance of being safe in the pool, but it also gives them an opportunity to spend time outside.

Quintero's daughter told ABC-7 she was "ready to get in there" and was excited to take her first WLSL lesson.