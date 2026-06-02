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Texas Secretary of State to step down after 3 years

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Published 4:32 PM

AUSTIN (KVIA) -- Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson announced her plans to leave the agency Tuesday. According to a statement, she will leave July 17.

The statement didn't say why she's stepping down after three and a half years.

"It has been an honor to serve the people of Texas in this role,” Secretary Nelson said. "My time as Secretary came at an important moment for Texas, and I am proud of what we have been able to accomplish as an agency in under four years."

Nelson became secretary after a 30-year career in the Texas Senate, making her the longest-serving Republican in state history.

In 2023, a unanimous Senate vote confirmed Nelson as secretary. She's the first secretary to receive Senate confirmation since 2017.

"Representing Texas on the world stage has been a tremendous honor, and it has been incredibly special to Texas’ continued rise in prominence as the nation’s premiere state for doing business," Secretary Nelson said. "Texas is thriving, and the world is taking notice."

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Gabrielle Lopez

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