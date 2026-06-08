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Gov. Abbott, Secretary Rollins to speak on response to New World screwworm

New World screwworm
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service
New World screwworm
By
Published 12:03 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins will hold a press conference Monday to explain Texas' response to New World screwworm.

Gov. Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to active Texas's emergency response to a Level 2, or an escalated response, Monday.

"The protection of our ranchers, livestock producers, deer breeders, and the Texas economy from this pest is a top priority," Gov. Abbott said in a news release.

The USDA has confirmed four cases in Texas as of Monday.

New world screwworm is a parasitic fly that lays eggs on open wounds of livestock. These wounds can become fatal if left untreated.

You can report suspected New World Screwworm cases in livestock to the Texas Animal Health Commission at 1-800-550-8242.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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Nina Gallegos

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