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5.0 magnitude earthquake hits northwest of Miami, Texas

The Texas state flag.
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The Texas state flag.
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Published 10:09 AM

By Amanda M. Morris and Jon Haworth

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake has been detected northwest of Miami, Texas, according to the United States Geological Survey.

There are no reports of damage at this time.

The earthquake's epicenter was approximately 23 miles south-southeast of Spearman, Texas, at a depth of about 3.5 miles. No aftershocks were reported, though they remain a possibility after the initial quake, according to USGS.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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