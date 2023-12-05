El Paso Police address public safety at entertainment venues and house parties

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department is pushing for changes to address incidents around house parties and entertainment venues.

The El Paso Police Department plans to make a strategic safety plan. According to a department spokesperson, from the beginning of this year to October 31, the Cincinnati Entertainment District, part of Airway Boulevard, and North Zaragoza Road, have generated more than 2,800 calls prompting officer dispatches. Of those, about 460 involved weapons, subject disturbance, or shots fired.

City Representative Henry Rivera, who placed the item on the City Council agenda today, says several business owners are actively supporting the department with this plan. He emphasized the presentation will show the public exactly how they plan to enhance security.

"This adds to the full transparency that the department wants to be with our community," Rivera told ABC-7 Tuesday. "It just solidifies the fact that the Interim City Manager Carey Westin and the Council made the right decision in placing Chief Pacillas in this position now."

The funding and benefits will be discussed during that City Council meeting.