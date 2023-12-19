El Paso Fire Department’s Christmas tree safety warning

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- El Paso Fire Department is sounding the alarm on a festive threat in your living room—your Christmas tree. They emphasize the critical need for Christmas tree safety to prevent potential holiday disasters.

Key safety tips:

Water Your Tree Daily: Dry trees pose a higher risk of catching fire. Ensure your tree stays green and less flammable by watering it daily.

Maintain Distance: Keep your Christmas tree at least 3 feet away from heaters, fireplaces, or candles to minimize the risk of ignition.

Certified Lights Only: When adorning your tree with lights, opt for those with a certified label. Minimize the use of extension cords to reduce potential hazards.

For artificial trees, exercise the same caution as you would with a natural tree, “Those are usually made of a plastics and different resins, and they can actually go up much quicker than an actual natural tree," emphasizes Battalion Chief for Health and Safety, Taron Peebles.