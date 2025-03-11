‘I haven’t seen it this bad of an impact on the patients’: El Paso doctor shares tips to minimize allergies during windy and dusty conditions

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- As windy and dusty conditions continue across the Borderland, doctors say they are seeing a rise in allergy-related symptoms and respiratory issues.

Dr. Fahad Omar, pulmonologist at Las Palmas Medical Center, told ABC-7 patients are coming in with shortness of breath, coughing and congestion. Some are even developing infections.

“As far as I can remember, I haven't seen it this bad of an impact on the patients,” emphasized Omar. “These past couple of weeks have been really, really bad for the El Paso population.”

Omar adds that those with pre-existing conditions are at higher risk of complications, “Any patients who have an underlying lung disease, any sort of cardiac disease, or underlying allergies, are more prone to catch these infections because they have a very limited reserve in their body,” he explained. “Because their health is not in the optimal condition, they're going to feel more of these symptoms”

To minimize exposure, Omar recommends limiting time outdoors, keeping windows closed in both your car and home, and using air recirculation in cars. He says if going outside is necessary, wearing a mask can help reduce the inhalation of allergens.

“I think most of the patients should see their primary care physician or the specialist once their symptoms are getting worse, to a point that they can't handle it themselves,” Omar said. He also said over-the-counter allergy medications may provide relief, but prescription medications may be needed for those who cannot get the symptoms under control.

“I really believe that the best way to avoid it is to avoid your exposure as much as you can,” said Omar. “But if we do have to go out, I would extremely be cautious in terms of covering ourselves faces.

Omar also recommend showering and changing clothes after being outside to remove allergens, “Otherwise you won't even notice because you're home, but you may be breathing in those chemicals as well as those allergens at home and your symptoms may not be getting better,” he emphasized. “More importantly, you may be clouding the environment inside your home.”