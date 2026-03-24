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American held captive in Afghanistan released, Taliban says

US citizen Dennis Coyle (C) waits at the airport in Kabul on March 24, 2026 after the Taliban released him.
Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images
US citizen Dennis Coyle (C) waits at the airport in Kabul on March 24, 2026 after the Taliban released him.
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Published 7:34 AM

ByMorgan WinsorNadine El-Bawab, and Aleem Agha

March 24, 2026, 7:19 AM

An American held in Afghanistan has been freed, the Taliban said Tuesday.

Dennis Coyle of Colorado was released after a letter from his family was sent requesting his release on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, the Taliban foreign ministry said. His period of detention was then deemed sufficient and his release was approved by a court, according to the ministry.

This is a developing story.

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