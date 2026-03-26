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Mesita Elementary hosts expo to explore EPISD’s trilingual language program

EPISD
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Published 4:31 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Independent School District invited families and students at Mesita Elementary School Wednesday at its Connecting Worlds/Mundos Unidos Gifted & Talented Expo and Showcase. The event featured student work done in the district's only language magnet program.

Mesita Elementary and Mesita Early Childhood Development Center showed off their trilingual education through STEAM projects in English, Spanish and Mandarin, the district said.

“By blending Gifted and Talented instructional strategies with trilingual immersion, we are equipping our scholars to be global thinkers," Laila Ferris, Principal of Mesita Elementary said. "This is just a celebration of all their accomplishments on what they do day in and day out here in our school building."

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