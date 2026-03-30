Skip to Content
Top Stories

Emergence’s new Behavioral Health East Campus

By
New
Published 2:38 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Emergence Health Network's school-based crisis intervention services students in EPISD, Canutillo ISD, Fabens ISD and now San Elizario ISD.

With Emergence's new Behavioral Health East Campus, 11 acres of land could expand access to mental health services even further. 

The campus plans to service both children and adults with crisis units and even an outpatient clinic to provide continuous care. 

This would be the first facility in El Paso to offer children's crisis beds. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
abc-7
el paso
kvia
Olivia Vara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a News/Weather Anchor, Producer and Reporter.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.