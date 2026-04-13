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El Paso County approves non-binding plan for Downtown Deck Plaza collaboration

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Published 11:04 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --El Paso County Approves Non-Binding Plan for Downtown Deck Plaza Collaboration

The County Administration recommends approval of an item that would allow the County Judge to sign a memorandum of understanding regarding the potential Downtown Deck Plaza.


This memorandum would establish a non-binding collaborative framework with the City of El Paso and the Downtown Deck Plaza Foundation.


The goal is to coordinate early planning efforts connected to the development of the proposed deck over or near Interstate 10.


Because the agreement is non-binding, it is intended to clarify roles and cooperation rather than commit the parties to construction or funding.


If authorized, the County Judge’s signature would formalize the cooperative process while leaving final decisions to later agreements.

The memorandum is described as a collaborative structure to support communication, planning, and potential future actions among the stakeholders.

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Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a News/Weather Anchor, Producer and Reporter.

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