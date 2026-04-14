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Chris Brown, Usher coming to El Paso for ‘R&B Tour’

Chris Brown and Usher via Instagram
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Published 10:26 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Singer-songwriters Chris Brown and Usher announced on social media Tuesday they will be making a stop in El Paso as part of their Raymond & Brown Tour.

The concert will be at the Sun Bowl Stadium October 3, 2026.

According to Ticketmaster, a ticket presale starts April 21 with several presale opportunities available throughout mid-April. The artist presale is on April 23.

General sale tickets go on sale April 27 at noon.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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