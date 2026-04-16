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Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons leaving agency

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 16: Todd Lyons, acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, testifies in the Rayburn House Office Building on April 16, 2026 in Washington, DC. The House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security held a budget hearing on the Department of Homeland Security.
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WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 16: Todd Lyons, acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, testifies in the Rayburn House Office Building on April 16, 2026 in Washington, DC. The House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security held a budget hearing on the Department of Homeland Security.
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Published 6:25 PM

By ABC NEWS
April 16, 2026, 6:20 PM

The acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Todd Lyons, who presided over the agency amid President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, is planning to leave his post later this spring.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin announced the move in a statement and said Lyons' last day would be May 31.

"We wish him luck on his next opportunity in the private sector," Mullin said in the statement.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for updates.

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