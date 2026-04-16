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El Paso to celebrate America 250 with music, crafts and a light show: 8-day celebration

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Published 3:33 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A citywide celebration for the United States' 250th anniversary will span eight days, Destination El Paso announced Thursday. The City of El Paso and Fort Bliss Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) joined the announcement.

From July 27 to July 4, 2026, El Paso and Fort Bliss will have live performances, festivals and community gatherings. The week kicks off at Biggs Park on Fort Bliss and wraps up at San Jacinto Plaza, according to Visit El Paso.

At Biggs Park, attendees can picnic at "Pop Goes the Fort" while listening to live performances. Country singer-songwriter will headline the first event along with the 1st Armored Division Band.

On the night of Independence Day, Downtown El Paso will light up with a projection light show finale, Visit El Paso said. The Randy Rogers Band will headline the downtown experience along with the 1st Armored Division Jazz Band and local artists.

Visit El Paso listed other family-friendly activities helping throughout the week. For more information on the eight-day celebration, click here.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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