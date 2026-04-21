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Iran live updates: Trump announces he’s extending ceasefire

ABC NEWS
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Published 2:30 PM

By David BrennanEmily ShapiroLeah Sarnoff, and Nadine El-Bawab
Last Updated: April 21, 2026, 2:23 PM MDT

President Donald Trump announced he is continuing the blockade and will "extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other."

The U.S. will "hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal," Trump said in a post on social media.

This comes hours after Trump told CNBC he did not want to extend the ceasefire and threatened continued bombing. He also said Iran had no choice but to accept a deal.

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