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Texas Rep. James Talarico joins ABC-7’s Marcel Clarke in exclusive interview

Acquired Through MGN Online on 04/16/2026
MGN Online
Acquired Through MGN Online on 04/16/2026
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Published 6:29 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Representative James Talarico is pushing for immediate relief at the gas pump with his new proposal to suspect federal gas and diesel taxes.

ABC-7's Marcel Clarke sat down with state Rep. Talarico Tuesday, where he said this move would save Texans about $200 a year.

El Paso usually sees higher prices at the pump compared to the rest of the state. State Rep. Talarico said suspending federal gas and diesel taxes would bring down prices by $0.18 across the state.

Talarico will face wither U.S. Senator John Cornyn or Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the November General Election following a runoff in May.

Watch the one-on-one interview with Talarico on ABC-7 at 10.

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Marcel Clarke

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