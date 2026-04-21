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Where to celebrate National Volunteer Week with El Paso County

El Paso County
KVIA
El Paso County
By
New
Published 11:16 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County is celebrating National Volunteer Week to honor the contributions made by volunteers and interns. The county said it organized events to recognize their efforts.

On Monday, the county said it formally recognized volunteers and interns through a National Volunteer Week resolution with the County Commissioner's Court.

Tuesday, the county will have an award ceremony for volunteers and interns. The county noted it is a private event.

On Friday, county volunteers and interns can pick up free "perks." A pop-up space will start at 10 a.m. on the third floor of the El Paso County Courthouse. The county said until 2 p.m., interns and volunteers can connect and learn about opportunities.

You can learn more about the county's volunteer and intern program here.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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