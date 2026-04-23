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Trump says Israel-Lebanon ceasefire extended by 3 weeks

ABC NEWS
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Published 3:51 PM

By Emily Chang

Israel and Lebanon will extend their ceasefire by three weeks, President Donald Trump announced on social media.

"I look forward in the near future to hosting the Prime Minister of Israel, Bibi Netanyahu, and the President of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun,” Trump wrote.

This comes after a second round of talks between Israel and Lebanon took place at the White House on Thursday.

Exactly one week ago, Trump announced a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

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