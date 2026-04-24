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Man dies in officer-involved shooting in Las Cruces

KVIA
By ,
Updated
today at 4:22 PM
Published 3:21 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police said a 45-year-old man died in Las Cruces officer-involved shooting Friday. Metro Narcotics Agents were surveilling the man as part of a narcotics investigation, according to police.

The shooting happened at 2 p.m. at the 2300 block of Lohman Avenue near a McDonald's. Agents tried to make contact with the man, and that's when shots fired.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a firearm in the man's possession was recovered.

Police said no officers were injured.

The shooting is under investigation. Las Cruces police said they will hold a press conference when they learn more.

This is a developing story. ABC-7 is going to the scene to learn more.

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