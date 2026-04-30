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House approves bill to fund DHS

Bruce Milton
By
New
Published 11:32 AM

By Lauren Peller
April 30, 2026, 11:22 AM

After months of resistance, the House on Thursday passed the Senate-backed Department of Homeland Security funding bill, which funds all agencies inside DHS except immigration enforcement operations.

There was no recorded vote requested. The measure now heads to President Donald Trump's desk now for signature -- ending the record-long DHS shutdown.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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