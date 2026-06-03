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Iran updates: ‘Significant’ damage at Kuwait airport after Iran drone attacks

KVIA
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Published 2:50 AM

By David Brennan and Nadine El-Bawab

Army reports casualties, 'significant' damage at Kuwait International Airport

Jun 03, 2026, 12:15 PM MDT

The Kuwaiti army's General Staff Headquarters reported damage at Kuwait International Airport after an attack by Iranian drones on Wednesday.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Brig. Gen. Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi said that "a number of hostile drones" attacked Terminal 1 at the airport.

The attack, he said in a post to the headquarters' X account, "resulted in significant material damage to the building and injuries to a number of individuals, who received the necessary medical care."

CENTCOM disputes Iran's claim of strike on airbase, 5th Fleet HQ

Jun 02, 2026, 11:42 PM MDT

U.S. Central Command said Iran's claims to have successfully attacked a Middle Eastern U.S. airbase and the 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain were "false."

"All Iranian attacks on American forces failed. U.S. forces remain vigilant and ready to defend against unwarranted Iranian aggression," CENTCOM wrote in a post to X.

-ABC News' Cindy Smith

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