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Zoo Fun Walk returns to the El Paso Zoo

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today at 10:45 AM
Published 11:43 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Joy Center El Paso kicked off its second annual Zoo Fun Walk this morning at the El Paso Zoo & Botanical Garden. It all started at 9 A.M. this morning, where families were offered a free morning of fitness and entertainment.

From early morning strength training to an afternoon dance party, today's lineup delivered something for all ages. Forme Society led with their hour-long Strength & Sculpt session from 9 to 10 A.M. to get participants moving along the zoo's scenic pathways.

Next was a Line Dance Class beginning at 10:15 A.M. that drew crowds eager to two-step under the West Texas sun.

By late Saturday morning, the energy at the El Paso Zoo reached its peak with a Zumba class set to high-energy Latin and pop beats, ending around Saturday afternoon.

Even with everything happening at this Saturday's 2nd Annual Zoo Fun Walk a live DJ kept the atmosphere festive throughout the event and local vendors provided refreshemnts.

Joy Center El Paso's 2nd Annual Zoo Fun Walk means to celebrate the community through their wellness and togetherness.

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Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a News/Weather Anchor, Producer and Reporter.

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