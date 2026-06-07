Sunday Funday: Mila the Belgian Malinois

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- "They will eat the brick on your house. They will eat your pool deck. They will eat -- I had one that ate my couch, and I was gone 30 minutes," Linda Swind, Mali's future dog-mom, told ABC-7 during an interview.

Meet Mali, the stray with a lot to say. A Belgian Malinois with a calm demeanor.

"She's a unicorn, she really is. She's one of those special dogs that is very sweet and is very mellow," said Linda.

Weeks ago border patrol found Mali curled up in tall grass along the Rio Grande.

Karen Washington with Pawsitive Rescuers was called.

"Most of the dogs that I rescue have had a tough life. And it takes longer for them to come around. This dog, she was grateful immediately," said Karen.

Karen found Mali with a collar that was too tight. She says breeders likely used her for breeding.

This isn't the first time Border Patrol played a meaningful role in Linda's life.

"Ironically, this is the second Malinois that I will adopt that was rescued by a Border Patrol agent," Linda told ABC-7 during an interview. "My dog was put down nine weeks ago. I said, no more Malinois because they can be kind of high strung and crazy. And karen put the post up saying she found a unicorn."

Despite caring for her sick Mom and adopting Mali all at the same time, Linda says it's all worth it.

"I came out and sat on the floor and she came and nuzzled her head right here. and i was like, i'm done. i'm good. i'm happy. i'm taking her home, you know?," said Linda.

To find out more about Pawsitive Rescuers and ways you can help strays in the Borderland, you can head over to their website here.