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ABC-7 First Alert: Tracking another triple digit day in the Borderland today and potential for isolated showers and thunderstorms starting tomorrow

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Published 4:05 PM

Our ABC-7 First Alert continues for another triple digit day in the Borderland today. A Heat Advisory is in effect until 9 PM this evening. Today's high is expected to be up to 104.

Here comes the relief from the heat... We are tracking a potential for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms tomorrow through this weekend. Friday afternoon, most of the strong to severe thunderstorms will be focused over Culberson, Hudspeth, and Otero Counties. The main threats will be hail up to an inch in diameter, strong winds, torrential rain, and frequent lightning. The best chances for El Paso and Las Cruces will be Saturday and Sunday.

The Borderland will return to hot and dry after Monday.

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JAELIN LEWIS
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Jaelin Lewis

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