Look before you lock: Experts warn to never leave kids, pets in a car

As we continue under triple-digit temperatures, experts say you should never leave anyone in a car, even for just minutes.

"Look before you lock" means always check your backseat before leave your car, or else severe problems or death can begin in just minutes.

Children and elderly are the most vulnerable if left behind in a hot car.

An emergency medicine doctor at The Hospitals of Providence says they're the ones who are least capable of unlocking themselves out or lowering windows, and can't regulate their temperature as fast.

Signs that someone is crashing is:

Excessive sweating

Abnormal behavior

Seizures

It can lead to organ failure and death.

"It can really go from zero to life threatening within a matter of minutes," says Dr. Briana Garcia. "This is how ultimately babies and kids can die in cars and elderly can die in cars. So it's pretty intense, we have to get their temperature regulated and bring it back down pretty quickly."

Garcia highly suggests that you always take the time to park — don't just leave it somewhere with your child, even if it's just for a few minutes.

It's also extremely dangerous to leave a pet in a car even with a window down, and illegal.

El Paso Fire says nowadays, within just 10 minutes, it can be 119°F inside a car, and after 30 minutes, 134°F.

Lost Dog Vet in West El Paso says pets don't cool off like people do. They can only sweat a small amount through their paw pads and pant as a main way to regulate their temperature.

Not to mention, they're covered in fur.

If you spot a dog in a car, a sign they're overheating is:

Excessive and frantic panting

Excessive drooling

Bright red gums

Collapse and seizures

It's easy to prevent a tragic death and going to jail or getting fined up to $10,000 for animal cruelty.

If you see a dog in a car, don't break the window, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office says call 911.