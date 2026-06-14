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ABC-7 First Alert: Flash Flood Warning for Central, East, and Northeast El Paso and Fort Bliss until 10:15 PM.

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Published 7:50 PM

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Central, East, and Northeast El Paso and Fort Bliss until 10:15 PM.

Minor flooding has been noted along portions of I-10, at Westmoreland and Airway. Flooding may impact low water crossings in McKelligon Canyon, with debris left behind when waters recede.

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JAELIN LEWIS
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Jaelin Lewis

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