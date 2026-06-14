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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Storm chances continue across the Borderland Sunday

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Updated
today at 8:34 AM
Published 5:59 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — ABC-7 StormTrack Weather is tracking scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms across the Borderland today.

The best chance for storms will be this afternoon and evening. A few storms could become strong, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail.

Rain chances continue overnight and into Monday, with cooler temperatures sticking around through the start of the week.

Triple-digit heat is expected to return by midweek.

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Ilyhanee Robles

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