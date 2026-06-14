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Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Las Cruces and University Park until 5:15 PM for 70 MPH winds

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today at 4:49 PM
Published 4:45 PM

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Las Cruces and University Park until 5:15 PM for 70 MPH wind gusts and penny sized hail.

This storm is located 6 miles west of Organ, moving southeast at 25 mph.

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JAELIN LEWIS
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Jaelin Lewis

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