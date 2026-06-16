New World Screwworm case reported in dog; how you can protect your pet

The New World Screwworm has made it's way to Texas cattle and a pet in New Mexico — now a local vet wants you to pay close attention to your cat or dog.

Dr. Kyle Schumacher at Schumacher Vet Clinic in Las Cruces says there's no reason to be alarmed just yet, but wants pet owners to simply stay alert for signs.

"The top piece of advice that has been put out, not just by me, by the USDA, by regulatory veterinarians, is, again, making sure that you are checking your animals every single day," she says.

So far, there's been 12 cases of the New World Screwworm in cattle, goats and sheep in different Texas counties, and one dog in Lea County, New Mexico.

It is not passed animal to animal, but when a female screwworm fly lays eggs in an open wound or mucous membrane, which can be the lining of the eyes, mouth or nose.

That wound can be something as small as a tick bite or even stitches from a recent castration — the wound will get bigger quickly in depth and diameter.

Schumacher says the infestation is serious and that the host of the screwworm can die within 7 to 14 days if left untreated.

Keep an eye out if your pet seems uncomfortable, in pain, shakes their head, is isolating itself, or isn't eating.

You'll also notice foul odor or even maggots.

Schumacher says she thinks it's unlikely that we'll see an epidemic from this.

"Obviously, if it's your animal, it's really important to you. For you and I, when we hear that it's getting closer to our area, it's really important to us," she says. "But I think the single biggest thing will be that people are continuing to check their animals every single day when when they notice a problem that we're not waiting two or three days to get them into the veterinarian."

The best thing you can do Schumacher says is to always clean manure, pick up dog poop to keep insects away and check your pets every day especially if they have a wound.