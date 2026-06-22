Expert shares how men are dealing with mental health issues today

June is Men's Health Month and mental health is often de-prioritized.

A psychiatry resident at Texas Tech Health El Paso says communication can be a barrier for men, making diagnoses for them different than for women.

"That's why it's important for people to look at their loved ones, to talk to their loved ones, and most importantly, to listen without judgment," says Dr. Astryd Alicea Santiago. "It's important to be open and respectful of other people, what they're going through and just be be approachable, be there present."

Men tend worry themselves about being good at their job, being able to provide for family, and struggle to find time for themselves — leading to higher risk of substance use, trauma disorders like PTSD and suicide rates.

They say that men are leaning towards AI chat bots to have a place to talk, because they may feel like it's a judgment free zone.

But it's risky, Alicea Santiago says AI tends to give in to whatever it's prompted to, and provide lists with harmful actions.

While she says it good to vent, it's important to recognize the red flags from AI and speak to or call someone who's able to provide expert and professional support.

As a friend or family member, signs a man might be going through a mental health crisis are:

They're withdrawn or isolated

Mood changes, anger and irritability

Risky behaviors, like spending money on unnecessary things

Dangerous activities, like speeding

Substance use

Here's what she says can help instead.

"Taking some time, especially if you're going through really big and strong emotions, take a walk, go for a run or choose any type of exercise or any type of sports like boxing, basketball, volleyball, pickleball, tennis, anything that can help kind of release all of that tension and stress and energy," says Alicea Santiago. "And those are going to be really good for your endorphins and going to help you with your overall mood."

You can always call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988, or find a full list of mental health resources at our Be Mindful page.