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Camp Mystic, site of deadly Texas flooding, files for bankruptcy

KVIA
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Published 7:47 AM

By Laura Romero
June 24, 2026, 7:09 AM

Camp Mystic, the Christian all-girls sleepaway camp, filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday, according to court records. 

The Chapter 11 filing comes nearly a year after the deadly flood that killed 25 girls and two teen counselors in the Texas Hill Country last year.

According to the Wednesday filing, Camp Mystic has a total debt that exceeds $10 million. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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